Soybeans also bounced higher in the overnight trade after a weak Monday. Michaela White of CHS Hedging said the outlook for soybeans today is 2-4 cents higher while soybeans are on pace with the five-year average for planting at 8%.
“Improved Chinese export business with the USDA report sales of soybeans to China at the end of last week creates market optimism,” Total Farm Marketing said. “In addition, the spread between the Brazilian real and the dollar is seeing some back peddling after dropping to a record low against the dollar last week.”