 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

“Nearby Soybean futures saw a 36’2 cent price range, while the new crop Nov. contract traded a 30’6 cent range,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The market continues to trade good weather and the anticipation for larger acres. As is the case with corn, it is still too early to write off this market as a lot of time remains for adverse weather to impact prices this summer.”

“Weekly US new crop soybean export sales are est near 200-600 mt,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Last week China may have bought less than 15 Brazil soybean cargoes vs 40 needed to be bought weekly to reach 100 mmt import goal. Last week, US old crop soybean export commit was near 61.4 mmt vs 41.3 last year.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

Soybean export sales were fairly low last week, and the market is struggling to move higher right now. Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The strong reversal in soybeans “may drag the complex down,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Widely scattered but light rainfall has been register…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

“Soybean futures started out on a strong foot, at one point indicating that a corrective move to the downside was complete,” John Wesley Wills…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Weakness in world vegetable oils the past couple of days is limiting the rebound that soybeans are seeing after yesterday’s price drop,” Jim …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Soybeans ended mixed with new crop gaining on old,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Weekly US soybean export remain slow. The…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean futures had “uneven trade,” despite being firm overnight, Total Farm Marketing said. With soybean oil stabilizing “This could be a bel…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Soybeans traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “For the week, nearby soybean futures ranged from 15.12 to 16.04. Favo…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean prices are moving downward this morning, as most estimate U.S. soybean plantings near 80% complete versus the 54% average, Total Farm …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Argentine port workers are holding a 48-hour strike, after paralyzing agricultural exports from the country last week with an initial work sto…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News