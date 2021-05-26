“Nearby Soybean futures saw a 36’2 cent price range, while the new crop Nov. contract traded a 30’6 cent range,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said. “The market continues to trade good weather and the anticipation for larger acres. As is the case with corn, it is still too early to write off this market as a lot of time remains for adverse weather to impact prices this summer.”
“Weekly US new crop soybean export sales are est near 200-600 mt,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Last week China may have bought less than 15 Brazil soybean cargoes vs 40 needed to be bought weekly to reach 100 mmt import goal. Last week, US old crop soybean export commit was near 61.4 mmt vs 41.3 last year.”