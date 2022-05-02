The soybean market traded lower on weakness in the crude oil market and thoughts of possible increases in U.S soybean acres, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.
China is expected to sell 500 metric tons of reserve soybeans May 6. U.S. soybean export commitments could increase 100 million bushels, said Matt Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. April Brazilian soybean exports were down 28% compared to last year. Traders may be reducing commodity positions in front of the U.S. Fed increasing U.S. interest rates and what that could do to demand.