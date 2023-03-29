People are also reading…
The reason soybeans futures were lower overnight “could be some liquidation ahead of U.S. weekly export sales and USDA report, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services today. At the same time, Brazil’s soybean export basis has stabilized but it is still the lowest price to China buyers, he said.
May futures are now trading above their 50-week moving average while the market is still struggling to source beans from U.S. or South American producers, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging says.