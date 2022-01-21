There’s a lot of trade chatter regarding China and the potential for more U.S. soybean purchases, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “I heard rumors indicating that China would purchase 1 to 2 million metric tons (37 million to 74 million bushels).”
World cash prices continue to climb with news out of southern Brazil that farmers have stopped selling newly harvested beans as yield loss is worse than expected, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. In response, some of Brazil’s bean exporters are no longer posting offers for exports as sourcing beans to export is becoming very difficult. Exporters that have beans have raised prices 35 cents since Jan 1.