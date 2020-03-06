The bean market “is focused on the lack of Chinese purchases,” says Walsh Trading.. The Chinese have issued licenses, but the current U.S. soybean price is not the cheapest in the world. “Thoughts are the buying may not start until the U.S. price is more competitive,” they said.
CHS Hedging says Brazilian soybean exports remain strong “as they are set to see massive exports in March due to their record crop.” U.S. soybean sales to China for the week ended Feb. 27 were the lowest seen in almost six months.