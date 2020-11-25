“The soybean market traded lower on pre-holiday profit taking,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. "Prices drew additional pressure from possible Chinese cancellations of U.S. bean cargoes from weakening crush margins. There are ideas that we have gotten too overpriced for future Chines purchases.”
“Managed funds were sellers of 8,000 soybeans, 2,000 soymeal and buyers of 2,000 soy oil,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “We estimate Managed Money net long 222,000 soybeans, net long 78,000 lots of soymeal, and long 111,000 soy oil. There were rumors this a.m. that China bought U.S. soybeans and Brazil new-crop soybeans.”