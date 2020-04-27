“Soybeans traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Managed funds are small net shorts in soybeans, soymeal and soyoil. Lack of new China demand for US soybeans and lower palmoil prices offered resistance. Weekly US soybean exports were near 20 mln bu. versus 18 last year and 11-22 expected.”
“The soybean market traded lower in sympathy with the corn and energy markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Weather is mostly favorable for soybean planting. There is some concern that the soil temperatures might not be high enough, but they are planting anyway, in a effort to get the crop in ahead of the upcoming rain events.”