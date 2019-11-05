Soybean futures are trading lower overnight as harvest continues to make progress and there are little supportive trade war headlines to push the market higher, said Murphy of CHS Hedging.
The Hightower Report says, “The bounce in soybean prices yesterday was led by soybean oil with the market trading at an eight-month high.” But notes that January soybeans are down slightly this morning.
According to Allendale, Brazilian soybean growers have planted 46% of the estimated area in the 2019/20 crop, which they started sowing around September, this is below the level of 60% seen last year, AgRural said, citing scarce rains.