The Hightower Report said China will likely become a much more active buyer of U.S. soybeans soon, but the potential drop in U.S. meat production could reduce feed demand. A slower economy could also reduce vegetable oil demand, said ADM Investor.
Soybean markets look firmer this morning after Tuesday’s slide, Brugler Marketing reported. The mid-week session will begin with gains of 2 to 3 cents in the front month soy futures, it said.
Nearby soybean futures on China’s Dalian exchange closed 79 cents/bu. higher overnight, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said. His outlook here is “quiet, but firm trade” with a recovery in soymeal.