Soybeans

“November soybeans reversed higher on the day after a weak start, but volume was very light today and only modest gains were held by the close,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “FSA’s early released acreage report showed 86.184 mln acres of Planted/Failed soybeans, up 898,000 from their August preliminary estimate. Failed acres alone was 53,131.”

“An announced sale of 106,000 mmt to China provided initial support as prices experienced double digit gains by mid-morning,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Concerns regarding export news (lack of large sales) is continuing to weigh on prices as it appears some export activity will turn to other countries due to problems at the Gulf.”

