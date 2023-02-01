 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soybeans

“The soybean market traded lower on Brazil harvest activity, with expectations that they will still reap a record soybean crop,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “A private analyst pegged the Brazilian crop at 154.2 mmt, up from their previous estimate at 153.79 mmt.”

Analysts are also watching trade news. “China has reportedly purchased several cargoes of Brazilian soybeans for April/May shipment,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The US Ag Attaché slashed their Argentine soybean production forecast to 36 mt, well below last month’s official USDA forecast of 45.5 mt.”

