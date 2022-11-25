People are also reading…
Soybean futures could be higher on talk that China Central Bank is putting money into housing market and cutting reserve requirements by 50 basis points. Strict China COVID policy though could reduce import demand with record new cases, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning..
The lack of grain storage in Brazil at a time of record breaking grain yields “could represent a risk for future Brazilian agriculture competitiveness,” University of Illinois famdocDAILY writers said yesterday With continued high yields, “Brazil will probably have an even higher grain storage deficit in the next few years,” according to the article’s authors, agricultural economists Joana Colussi, Gary Schnitkey, and Nick Paulson.