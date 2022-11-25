 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soybeans

People are also reading…

Soybean futures could be higher on talk that China Central Bank is putting money into housing market and cutting reserve requirements by 50 basis points. Strict China COVID policy though could reduce import demand with record new cases, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning..

The lack of grain storage in Brazil at a time of record breaking grain yields “could represent a risk for future Brazilian agriculture competitiveness,” University of Illinois famdocDAILY writers said yesterday With continued high yields, “Brazil will probably have an even higher grain storage deficit in the next few years,” according to the article’s authors, agricultural economists Joana Colussi, Gary Schnitkey, and Nick Paulson.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

Yesterday’s export sales number of 111.3 mb was massive and was the fourth largest week on record for any week on the calendar, according to T…

Soybeans

“Soybean futures were higher to end the day on soybean oil that rallied sharply despite the fall in crude oil futures,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS…

Soybeans

“Soybean futures ended higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “…Resistance comes from talk that China reported first Covid de…

Soybeans

Soy oil markets turned supportive for soy this morning, CHS Hedging said. However, “huge Brazil crop estimates are capping upside.”

Soybeans

Low sulfur distillate stocks are down 14% from the previous year, and more bean oil will be needed to stretch diesel supplies, which should ke…

Soybeans

The market is in a difficult place as futures are still holding a risk premium for potential weather issues in Brazil and Argentina. Brazil se…

Soybeans

Weekly US soybean export sales were third highest on record, but some bears feel this could be near completion of China buying U.S. corn, Stev…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News