“Soybean prices traded lower on technicals and big crop ideas, despite a bit of warm/dry weather conditions across the US Midwest this and next week,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Weekly export sales for beans were near the low end of the trade estimates… From the surface, the damage to the soybean crop of Iowa may not be as bas as was expected.”
New crop bookings were largely as expected, with China being the largest purchaser. “New crop bookings were within the range of pre-report estimates, as 2.573 MMT were sold,” Brugler Marketing said. “Of the new crop sales, 1.107 MMT were previously reported. China was the largest purchaser on the week, accounting for 64% of the total.”