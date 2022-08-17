People are also reading…
Trends in the domestic basis and news from China helped move soybeans higher Wednesday. “Soybeans found support on talk of firmer US domestic basis and talk that China hog margins were moving higher and could suggest that China could begin to buy US soybeans,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said.
“The soybean market traded higher on a bout of technical buying early in the session,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Gains were limited from favorable weather conditions for the balance of August, allowing for improvement during the critical pod filling stage.”