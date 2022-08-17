 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soybeans

People are also reading…

Trends in the domestic basis and news from China helped move soybeans higher Wednesday. “Soybeans found support on talk of firmer US domestic basis and talk that China hog margins were moving higher and could suggest that China could begin to buy US soybeans,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said.

“The soybean market traded higher on a bout of technical buying early in the session,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Gains were limited from favorable weather conditions for the balance of August, allowing for improvement during the critical pod filling stage.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

Concern over China demand has weighs on soybean and soymeal futures, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said today. Meanwhile, hog margins are impro…

Soybeans

Soybean markets moved higher overnight, CHS Hedging said. Trade estimates for the U.S. soybean crop is for 4.481 bln bushels and an average of…

Soybeans

“The entire soy complex was significantly higher earlier in the day, boosted by the report of a sale to China by private exporters and declini…

Soybeans

The July NOPA crush came in at 170.2 million bushels, below the 171.5 mb expected by the trade with soybean oil yield remaining at record leve…

Soybeans

“The soy complex tumbled after the report of China cutting interest rates because of disappointing economic data (zero COVID tolerance) and im…

Soybeans

Soybeans bounced back after losses the day before. “Soybeans recovered yesterday’s loss but failed to break through yesterday’s high on the No…

Soybeans

The week starts with corn and soybean stocks trading weaker to mixed, as traders try to gauge weather forecasts and start to position themselv…

Soybeans

U.S. and EU rains and weak China economic data is offering resistance to soy complex futures, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.

Soybeans

A possible break in the weather pattern and the USDA report Friday are on trader’s minds, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Soybeans

Soybean values are lower this morning ahead of today’s USDA release of crop production and S&D report 11 am. However, prices drew underlyi…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News