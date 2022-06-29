People are also reading…
“The soybeans traded higher on talk of smaller than expected planted acres,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “There was chatter in the marketplace about Chinese cancellations. Have not seen written confirmation of that fact. Argentine farmers look to increase soybean acres, at the expense of wheat, because of ongoing dryness and increased fertilizer costs.”
“Nearby soybean and soymeal continue to firm on higher US domestic basis levels and hope China will soon buy US soybeans,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Wide range in trade guess for US June 1 stocks suggest actual USDA number could suggest a volatile quick reaction to USDA actual number.”