Soybeans the products were sharply lower as the Brazil harvest makes it way slowly to the market. Reports from Brazil show that basis levels there are under pressure due to the large crop being harvested now. However, the basis might get higher soon as total South American production is probably about the same as last year, according to Jack Scovile of Price Futures Group.
Soy prices in China hit a one year low and yesterday US May soybeans hit a new four month low, according to Total Farm Marketing.