Soybeans

Conditions in Brazil should “still be favorable” for crop development, Total Farm Marketing said. “There will be some pockets that are drier than preferred; however the bottom line is good for much of the crops.”

“Argentina worker strikes at their crushing facilities continues to provide support to futures,” Bryant Sanderson said, as the strikes are delaying spot sales of soymeal and oil. This comes as outlooks are mixed today as the $12 mark seems to present a barrier to higher trade.

CropWatch Weekly Update

