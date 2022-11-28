People are also reading…
Soybeans are trading on spillover weakness in the soyoil and crude oil markets, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this morning.
The Argentine government will introduce another temporary exchange rate for soy exporters today, according to an Economy Ministry official Steve Feed of ADM Investor Services said. “The hope is that farmers will be encouraged to sell soybeans. The program is to be in effect through the balance of the year,” Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this morning.