Soybean futures are trading 6 to 10 cents higher this morning, led by nearby May.
“Old-crop beans closed the mid-week session with gains of as much as 4 cents,” Brugler Marketing said.
Exporters announced a sale of 198,000 MMT of U.S. soybeans for delivery in 2019/20 and that provided the market with an early source of support yesterday.
“This could be the start of much more active buying of U.S. soybeans from China,” The Hightower Report said.
Steve Wagner sees the outlook as 6 to 8 cents higher “on China buying.”