Soybeans saw a significant drop today, and there are ideas that the U.S. may try to buy crude oil to replace its reserves on this break, Total Farm Marketing said. “Brazil soybean basis is falling with increased farmer selling and reduced purchases from China so far.”
May soybeans hit their lowest point since December today, but rebounded into the close, CHS Hedging noted. “Brazil’s biodiesel mandate will be raised to 12% in April, from the current 10% blend rate in diesel. An estimated 65% of last year’s biodiesel was made from soybean oil.”