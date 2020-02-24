While coronavirus is also affecting soybeans, there has been “widespread rainfall” across Brazil, which is slowing down soybean harvest, Kathleen Murphy of CHS Hedging said. That slower harvest could help beans, but the virus concerns will drive markets, she suspected.
“We are past the point where abundant moisture will make a difference in Argentina,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “The harvest of soybeans and planting of winter corn should remain active across Brazil but finishing rains are needed for optimal Argentine crop yields.”