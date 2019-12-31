According to Allendale, China approved two new genetically modified crops for import that could boost agricultural purchases from the United States, while renewing permits for 10 others, the Chinese agriculture ministry said. "This further expands channels for imports of U.S. agricultural products, and helps pave the way for buying more U.S. soybeans," said Li Qiang, chief analyst with Shanghai JC Intelligence Co. Ltd.
Ami L. Heesch of CHS Marketing also noted that the soybean market “is a bit softer this morning”, pulling back from the recent rally. “Support stems from Chinese optimism and dryness in parts of South America,” she said.