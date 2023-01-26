People are also reading…
“Soybeans were higher led by the March contract finishing 21 cents higher while the November contract was only 7 ¾ cents higher as it struggles to gain back the lost ground from last week,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soymeal had a strong day with the March contract finishing over $12/ton higher and is $10 away from the contract high.”
“Brazil has now harvested about 2% of the expected record soybean crop, with Mato Grosso around 6%,” Brulger Marketing said. “Forecasts for Brazilian production are coming to consensus around 152-153 MMT. Scattered rains are in the forecast parts of Argentina and Brazil over the next couple weeks.”