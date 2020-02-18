“Mixed trade in soybeans,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Weaker Crude and concern China may wait to buy US soybeans when they buy plus talk of record 2020 South America soybean crops offered resistance. Higher US Dollar is giving more local currencies to Brazil and Argentina farmers. This also weighs on soybean and soymeal prices.”
“Today’s trade looked like it may have some fundamental news to provide underlying support,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Another rise in the dollar and what appears to be good weather in the southern Hemisphere with drier forecasts suggesting more harvest pressure all seemed to be enough to keep some pressure on beans.”