Some feel China imports could be higher and Brazil lower which could add to U.S. exports, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. China’s 2022-23 soybean imports are estimated near 100.0 million metric tons, U.S. 31.5 million and Brazil 63.3 million. Lower Brazil crops could reduce that country’s exports and increase U.S. exports.
Soybean meal is higher this morning, but soybean oil is lower, trading near 71.10. Demand from China will be key moving forward, as its zero tolerance on COVID raises concern about energy and commodity imports, said Scott Masters of Total Farm Marketing.