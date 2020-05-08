“Despite recent tensions, reports that China and US officials are negotiating on trade was viewed as supportive and gave prices a boost at the end of the week,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Weather related shipping delays have likely shifted China’s attention to the US despite the weakness in the Brazilian real. Cold weather in the US this weekend could hurt some of the bean crop.”
Optimism on trade with China also helped push soybean markets higher. “Soybean prices were higher on Chinese optimism and position squaring ahead of Tuesday’s USDA data,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said.