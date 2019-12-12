USDA reported 725,000 tonnes of US soybeans had been purchased by Chinese and unknown (China) buyers yesterday. “This is great news for the soybean market and confirms buyers were active in using those special tariff-free import permits the Chinese government issued last week. Even if "unknown" is not China, this represents the largest Chinese booking Since April, Allendale said.
Talk that the soybean market “moved up too far too fast” is sparking some selling amid concerns about continued China demand, high expectations for the Brazilian soybean crop and a smaller pig crop, The Hightower Report said.