“Soybeans are trying to recover after yesterday’s poor day,” said Mark Hanson of CHS Hedging. Lack of news and exports still are weighing down the market, he said.
As for the outlook, Hanson said, “While recovering on the overnight markets, the technical pressure will keep bean action choppy. It will be tough to hold these gains unless we see some export news.”
The market shows soybean traders did not what to hear about delays in the U.S./China Phase 1 agreement or about weather improving in South America, The Hightower Report said.