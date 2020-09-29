"November soybeans closed lower but well up from the lows,” the Hightower Report said. “The early selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since Sept. 16. Good weather for harvest continues to spark more selling, and traders are nervous that with fund traders holding a massive net long position, that long liquidation will become a more prominent force.”
“The soybean market opened lower on favorable harvest weather and improving crop conditions,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure form weakness in the energy and Asian markets. This week is expected to be a good one for harvesting beans. Hearing yields are all over the place and most generally better than what was expected.”