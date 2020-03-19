May soybeans closed up 17 ¾ cents at $8.43 ¼, while July beans closed up 15 ¼ cents at $8.48. Both May meal and oil finished up. Hightower says meal price finished a wild day up over $10. The prospect of increased U.S. ag sales to China gave an additional boost to soybean prices Thursday.
Barchart.com says weekly soybean sales from the week ending March 12 were 631,577 MT, which is 66.2% more than sales from the same week last year. New crop bookings were listed at 69,589 MT from the same week. Soybean meal bookings from the weekly update were just below expectations.