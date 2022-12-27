 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soybeans

The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange reported 61% of the soy area has been planted – trailing last year’s pace by 18% points. The exchange mentioned a possible downward revision for planted area up to 200k HA citing dryness, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

January soybeans shot higher out of the gate this morning, gapping higher on South America weather concerns and hopes of China demand with Covid restrictions relaxing there but noon maps showing moisture for areas of South America pressured the complex, erasing most of the early gains. Export inspections were 280.5tmt last week, down 23.5tmt from the previous week.by the close, according to Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.

