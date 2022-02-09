 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soybeans

“Soybeans are higher this morning, supported by a jump back higher in the global edible oil prices,” said Bryant Sanderson.

Buyers are “quite confident” that the WASDE supply/demand updates report won’t threaten their positive position , Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning.

“China is the largest buyer of World soybeans and was planning to take more soybeans this marketing year from Brazil than U.S. However, lower South American supplies could shift some Chinese buying to the U.S.,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning as StoneX dropped its estimate of South American’s soybean crop again.

