Trade estimates the South America soybean crop down 20 million metric tons from the USDA estimate of 185.3 million tons, said Jeannie DeVita of ADM Investor Services. USDA estimates that South America soybean stocks are already at an eight-year low. There was talk that China was buying U.S. and Brazil old crop soybeans.
The main tie for the soybean complex to the Black Sea region has to do with soybean oil as Ukraine is the largest producer of sunflower oil, and therefore vegetable oils around the world have rallied on news of the conflict, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Soy oil was down a dollar to 75.21 cents overnight.