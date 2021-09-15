 Skip to main content
Soybeans

Soybeans

The soybean market is trading higher on continued demand for beans and strength in oil and edible oil markets. However, further gains may be limited on possible harvest pressure as harvest activity gains momentum, said Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.

Soybean futures have tried to bump out above technical resistance a few times over the last two weeks, one more test may be enough to give the bulls the bigger relief rally that they’ve been looking for, Blue Line Futures said in its Grain Express this morning.

CropWatch Weekly Update

