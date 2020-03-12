Soybean prices are down 17 cents overnight prompted by President Donald Trump’s speech putting a ban on European travel, according to The Hightower Report. Fears that the spread of the coronavirus across the U.S. will be much more severe than expected and likely will trigger a global recession has the bearish forces strong this morning.
After breaking through key technical support on Monday, beans are seeing some additional support this morning as the market monitors the impacts of coronavirus to the exports, CHS Hedging said.