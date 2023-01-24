People are also reading…
The action in the soybean meal market in particular is of interest, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. A lot of what’s been happening in the soy complex has to do with Argentina with the drought they’ve had there. But they caught some rains over the weekend and they have a wet forecast moving forward.
Every chart took a pounding Monday with November beans getting hit the hardest as it fell to new 3½-month lows before seeing a modest bounce into the close, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The 97-cent drop from the Dec. 30 high indicates the sensitivity of a weather market.