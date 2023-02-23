People are also reading…
“The soybean market traded lower, pressured from spillover weakness in the corn market and Ag Outlook production estimates,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure from concerns of slowing US exports to China as the Brazilian harvest continues to move along and they are thought to be able to export soybeans at a significant discount to US."
“The late day strength in soybean meal was likely triggered by another reduction in Argentine soybean production,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The BAGE lowered their forecast another 4.5 mmt to 33.5 mmt, vs. the USDA estimate of 41 mmt. Most estimates are now coming in between 32 – 35 mmt.”