 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

Soybeans are mixed this morning as concerns eased over U.S. exports and the global economy on Thursday. However, talk the Chinese were buying additional Brazil soybeans for October may have limited the upside, Total Farm Marketing said today.

At the same time, soybean processing plants in a northeastern Chinese city have been ordered to shut down for at least a week, the latest fallout from Beijing’s moves to cut energy consumption and secure dwindling power supplies, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.

Reports that 20 soybean crushing plants in China have shutdown to comply with power curbs by the government has the cash price rising there, but their futures prices were lower last night, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said this morning.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Chicago soybean futures start the new week with double digit losses, amid broad commodity selling, Brugler Marketing said this morning.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Soybean futures traded weaker throughout the session, as growing economic worries as well as a conducive forecast for harvest pressured price…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Rumors of Chinese purchases of U.S. soybeans over the past couple of days has help support the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Talk that…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Much of this week’s choppy action was tied to talk about China’s soybean purchases. China’s crush margins are strong and many trade participan…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

China is on holiday – we’ll see if they start buying US soybeans once they are back from holiday, said Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

Soybean markets closed below their 200-day moving average yesterday “and are almost unchanged overnight” as volume was low in the market, Jim …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“The soybean market higher was modestly higher finding support from the edible oil market while the soymeal market was pressuring soybeans,” B…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News