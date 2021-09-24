Soybeans are mixed this morning as concerns eased over U.S. exports and the global economy on Thursday. However, talk the Chinese were buying additional Brazil soybeans for October may have limited the upside, Total Farm Marketing said today.
At the same time, soybean processing plants in a northeastern Chinese city have been ordered to shut down for at least a week, the latest fallout from Beijing’s moves to cut energy consumption and secure dwindling power supplies, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said this morning.
Reports that 20 soybean crushing plants in China have shutdown to comply with power curbs by the government has the cash price rising there, but their futures prices were lower last night, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said this morning.