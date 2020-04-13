Soybean markets were dealing with a number of challenges.
“Thursday’s Supply & Demand report was considered negative against expectations,” Stewart-Peterson said. “China has not made any major purchases from the U.S. lately. Low energy demand may contribute to increasing soybean oil stocks despite lower palm oil production.”
The meat production concerns were impacting soybeans as well.
“Soybeans traded lower on concerns about lower U.S. meat production,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Last week USDA raised U.S. soybean carryout but dropped South America supplies and raised China import demand. For now, demand is key.”