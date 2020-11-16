Exports and record soybean crush figures provided support for soybean markets Monday. “Soybean prices traded higher on strong exports and a record soybean crush number for October,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Strength in the energy and equity markets added support. Prices continue to be supported form tightening stocks.”
“Soybean traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. "Talk of increased China demand for US soybeans, record US NOPA October soybean crush and concern about South America weather offered support. Lack of any new US sales announced to China today offered resistance.”