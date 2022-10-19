USDA’s Brazilian attaché office increased its projection for the country’s soybean crop to 148.5 million metric tons. That’s up sharply from its previous estimate of 144 million. The official WASDE number is 152. Those are all record crops if confirmed, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The report said Brazil continues to expand its area due to record-high domestic soybean prices.
People are also reading…
“Of course, the crop is only 30% planted, so it’s early,” he said.
The new bearish trend has developed over the last two weeks which has taken prices back to the lower end of the three-month of $13.50 to $13.70. A chart gap from July 26 from $13.49 1/4 to $13.58 1/4 remains as support. Today’s close was $13.72.