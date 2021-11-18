Soybean markets traded higher on strength in the oil markets “although it has retreated from recent highs,” Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “Demand optimism provides underlying support for the bean market.”
The soy complex is seeing fund buying emerge into the market to support the recent rally, Total Farm Marketing said. “The nearby December meal contract is trading at its highest point since July 2,” they said. “Beans, too are testing resistance as long-term charts illustrate bullish reversals.”