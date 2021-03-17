 Skip to main content
Soybeans

Oil companies and retail dealers are pleading for EPA to do something to stop rising renewable identification number values, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. “They’re buying RINS because rising oil prices are making it expensive to blend biodiesel to meet air quality regulations,” he said.

The soybean market is trading in lighter volume as the trade awaits any new input such as export sales and the USDA reports at the end of the month, said Jim Miller of CHS Hedging. Yesterday’s volume was the lowest since the day after Thanksgiving.

