“Soybean prices dipped on mostly favorable weather conditions across much of the US Midwest,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Harvest got started in earnest last week and looks to continue that way this week as well. Lines appear steady at the grain elevators and many of the elevators are getting filled up before the trains arrive.”
“Soybean futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of slower China buying US soybeans and some long liquidation of long soybean and short corn spreads offered resistance. Concern about South America 2021 weather and impact of crops and record US Q4 US soybean exports offers support.”