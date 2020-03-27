Soybeans were mixed Friday, capping an eventful week. “Soybean prices traded both sides on positioning ahead of the weekend and next week’s USDA data,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. We had a very active week over port closures, strikes, hopes for increased Chinese demand, and week-long strength in the meal market.”
“For the week, nearby soybean futures were up 26 cents,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Soymeal futures were up $9.00. Soyoil futures were up 140 points. Some of the rally was linked to increase US domestic soymeal use due to higher meat demand and lower DDG supplies. Uncertainty over South America export pace also offered support."