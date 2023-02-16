People are also reading…
"For the third consecutive day, soybeans and soymeal fell early, pressured by technical sell signs and expanding Brazilian harvest,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Brazil 2022/2023 soybean crop forecast was cut to 150.9 mln tonnes, down from a previous forecast of 152.9 mln tonnes.”
“Old crop soybean exports at 19 mln bu. were in line with expectations,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “YTD commitments at 1.767 bln are unchanged from YA, vs. the USDA forecast of down 8%. Soybean oil sales at 8,000 tons were the highest in 4 months. Despite the surge, YTD soybean oil commitments are still down 90% from year ago.”