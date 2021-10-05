“A lower close today would mark a fourth consecutive day of weakness following USDA’s increase in beginning stocks, augmented by slower demand from China and steady U.S. harvest progress,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Technically, Nov beans have tumbled through Moving Average support areas and traders now need to process how low the market needs to fall before uncovering any interest in buying value.”
“November soybean futures made new lows for the move yesterday and have found some moderate follow through in the overnight/early morning trade,” Blue Line futures said. “There is a holiday in China this week, which could help keep the news wires tame, including flash-sales.”