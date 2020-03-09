China imported 13.51 mln tonnes of soybeans during the first two months of the year, compared to 11.83 mln tonnes during the same stretch in 2019. “China has already granted tariff exemptions to some crushers to import U.S. soybeans, Reuters reported.
Soybean prices are significantly lower this morning, despite the good news of tariff exemptions in China last week, Total Farm Marketing said. “It's now just a matter of time before sales pick up,” they said. “We'll get weekly export inspections later this morning. However, in the near-term, the soybean complex is digging a deep hole as spring-time approaches with coronavirus the catalyst selling factor.”