Soybeans

“Weekly US soybean export sales were near 2 mln bu.,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Total commit is near 2,235 mln bu. vs 1,390 last year. USDA goal is 2,280. China commit is near 1,306 mln bu. with 55 mln bu. in unknown. China could be World largest soybean short with 2021/22 soybean buying well behind what they will need."

Weather and trade news from South American also impacted soybean markets. “Wet weather challenges for Argentina trying to harvest crop along with an announcement yesterday that Brazil would suspend import tariffs has provided underlying support for soybeans, as has continued supply problems with world vegetable oils,” Stewart-Peterson said.

